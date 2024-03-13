Britische Pfund - Malaysischer Ringgit - Kurs (GBP - MYR)
Malaysia Retail Sales Growth Improves To 5.4%
(RTTNews) - Malaysia's retail sales growth accelerated in January after easing in the previous two months, data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.
The value of retail sales logged an annual growth of 5.4 percent in January, following a 4.8 percent gain in December.
Retail sales at non-specialised stores grew 2.2 percent from last year, and sales of other goods in specialised stores advanced by 4.9 percent.
Data also showed that wholesale trade advanced 5.5 percent year-on-year in January, following December's 4.4 percent increase.
Sales of motor vehicles were 12.1 percent higher at the start of the year, much faster than the 3.9 percent climb a month ago.
