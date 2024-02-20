Malaysia Trade Surplus Shrinks To MYR 10.1 Bln

(RTTNews) - The Malaysian trade surplus decreased in January as imports grew faster than exports, data from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.

The trade surplus shrank to MYR 10.1 billion in January from MYR 18.1 billion in the same month last year.

In December, the trade surplus was MYR 11.7 billion.

Exports recovered strongly by 8.7 percent annually in January, following a 10.1 percent plunge in the prior month. The upward trend in shipments was led by favourable domestic exports and re-exports.

Meanwhile, the annual growth in imports accelerated to 18.8 percent from 2.9 percent in December.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, both exports and imports grew by 16.0 percent and 9.4 percent, respectively, from a month earlier.