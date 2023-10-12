12.10.2023 09:13:59

Malaysian Industrial Production Falls 0.3%

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's industrial production decreased slightly in August after rebounding in the previous month, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Thursday.

Industrial production dropped 0.3 percent year-on-year in August, reversing a 0.7 percent rise in July.

The contraction in August was largely driven by 0.6 percent lower production in the manufacturing sector.

The deterioration in manufacturing output was primarily influenced by the electrical and electronics and petroleum, chemical, rubber, and plastic sub-sectors.

Among the other main sectors, the annual growth in mining output eased sharply to 0.1 percent from 4.2 percent in July.

On a monthly basis, industrial production expanded 2.8 percent in August, compared to a 1.8 percent fall in the preceding month.

