Malaysian Inflation Eases To 1.8% In September

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's consumer price inflation eased unexpectedly in September to the lowest level in five months, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 1.8 percent year-on-year in September, slightly slower than the 1.9 rise in August. Meanwhile, economists had expected inflation to remain unchanged at 1.9 percent.

Data also showed that core inflation softened to 1.8 percent from 1.9 percent.

The annual price growth in transport charges slowed to 1.1 percent from 1.3 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and foot wear prices dropped 0.3 percent.

Housing and utility costs grew at a stable rate of 3.1 percent annually, and prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 1.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in October versus a 0.1 percent rise in September.