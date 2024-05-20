Malaysian Trade Surplus Shrinks In April

(RTTNews) - The Malaysian trade surplus decreased in April as imports grew faster than exports, data from the statistical office showed on Monday.

The trade surplus shrank to MYR 7.7 billion in April from MYR 12.6 billion in the same month last year. In March, the trade surplus was MYR 12.7 billion.

Exports recovered sharply by 9.1 percent annually in April amid strong growth in domestic exports, while imports grew at an accelerated pace of 15.6 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, both exports and imports declined by 7.0 percent and 8.1 percent, respectively, from a month earlier.