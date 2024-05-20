Britische Pfund - Malaysischer Ringgit - Kurs (GBP - MYR)
|
20.05.2024 09:52:38
Malaysian Trade Surplus Shrinks In April
(RTTNews) - The Malaysian trade surplus decreased in April as imports grew faster than exports, data from the statistical office showed on Monday.
The trade surplus shrank to MYR 7.7 billion in April from MYR 12.6 billion in the same month last year. In March, the trade surplus was MYR 12.7 billion.
Exports recovered sharply by 9.1 percent annually in April amid strong growth in domestic exports, while imports grew at an accelerated pace of 15.6 percent.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, both exports and imports declined by 7.0 percent and 8.1 percent, respectively, from a month earlier.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones schließt nach Rekordhoch leichter -- ATX letztlich im Plus -- DAX legt freundlichen Wochenauftakt hin -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Montagshandel in der Gewinnzone
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam am Montag kaum vom Fleck. In Frankfurt waren beim DAX positive Tendenzen zu sehen. Die Wall Street notiert uneins. An Asiens Aktienmärkten waren am Montag Pluszeichen auszumachen.