Mexico Industrial Output Growth Steady At 5.0%

(RTTNews) - Mexico's industrial production expanded at a stable rate in August, mainly due to a sharp growth in construction sector, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography showed on Thursday.

Industrial production climbed a seasonally adjusted 5.0 percent year-on-year in August, the same of pace of increase as in July.

Among sectors, output produced in the construction jumped 30.8 percent annually in August, faster than the 25.6 percent gain a month ago. Utility sector output showed a solid growth of 8.9 percent.

At the same time, manufacturing production fell 0.7 percent from last year.

On a monthly basis, industrial production climbed 0.3 percent from July, when it rose by 0.5 percent.