Mexico Jobless Rate Falls For Second Month

(RTTNews) - Mexico's unemployment rate decreased for the second straight month in September, in line with expectations, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography, or INEGI, showed on Thursday.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate dropped to 2.9 percent in September from 3.0 percent the previous month.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 3.3 percent.

There were 1.75 million unemployed people in September, down from 1.80 million in the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the jobless rate remained stable at 2.7 percent.