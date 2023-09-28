Mexico Jobless Rate Falls To 3.0%

(RTTNews) - Mexico's unemployment rate decreased unexpectedly in August, though marginally, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography, or INEGI, showed on Thursday.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate dropped to 3.0 percent in August from 3.1 percent the previous month. Meanwhile, economists had forecast the rate to rise to 3.2 percent.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 3.5 percent.

There were 1.802 million unemployed people in August, down from 1.92 million in the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the jobless rate dropped to 2.7 percent from 2.9 percent in July.