Mexico Trade Deficit Widens To $4.3 Bln

(RTTNews) - Mexico's foreign trade gap increased in January from a year ago, as exports fell faster than imports, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography, or INEGI, showed on Tuesday.

The trade deficit for January was $4.31 billion, up from $4.11 billion in the corresponding month last year. In December, the trade balance was a surplus of $4.2 billion.

Exports showed a decrease of 1.5 percent, and imports also registered a fall of 1.0 percent.

Non-oil exports declined 1.7 percent from last year, while a 0.2 percent gain was observed in oil exports.