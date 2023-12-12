Mexico's Industrial Production Growth Improves To 5.2%

(RTTNews) - Mexico's industrial production expanded at the fastest pace in four months in October, underpinned by strong growth in the construction sector, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production climbed a seasonally adjusted 5.2 percent year-on-year in October, faster than the 4.6 percent rise in September.

Among sectors, output produced in construction jumped 27.5 percent annually in October, faster than the 20.2 percent gain a month ago. Utility sector output showed a solid growth of 7.0 percent.

At the same time, manufacturing production grew only 0.5 percent from last year, and mining output managed to increase by 0.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production climbed 0.6 percent from September, when it rose by 0.2 percent.