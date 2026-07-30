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30.07.2026 13:18:42

Netherlands Q2 GDP Growth Improves On Consumption

(RTTNews) - The Dutch economy grew at a slightly faster pace in the second quarter, led by increased household and government consumption, preliminary data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

Gross domestic product rose 0.4 percent sequentially in the June quarter, following a 0.3 percent increase in the first quarter.

The expenditure breakdown showed that household consumption rose 0.5 percent as they spent more on cars and food and beverages. Government consumption was 0.4 percent higher on the back of increased spending on healthcare and wages.

Investments in fixed assets grew 0.5 percent compared to last quarter. Net exports were slightly unfavorable as exports rose 1.2 percent amid a 1.4 percent growth in imports.

The annual economic growth eased to 1.3 percent in the June quarter from 1.4 percent in the March quarter.

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