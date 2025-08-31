Britische Pfund - Neuseeland-Dollar

2,2925
 NZD
-0,0044
-0,19 %
01.09.2025 00:56:17

New Zealand Building Consents Climb 5.4% In July

(RTTNews) - The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 5.4 percent on month in July, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday - coming in at 3,252.

That was in line with expectations following the upwardly revised 6.0 percent contraction In June (originally -6.4 percent).

In July, permits were issued for 1,512 stand-alone houses; 1,413 townhouses, flats, and units; 192 apartments; and 135 retirement village units.

In the year ended July 2025, the actual number of new dwellings consented was 33,879, down 0.1 percent on year.

The annual value of non-residential building work consented was NZ$9.0 billion, up 0.8 percent on year.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am Freitag nach. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich mit Abgaben. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

