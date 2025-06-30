Britische Pfund - Neuseeland-Dollar

2,2534
 NZD
-0,0120
-0,53 %
01.07.2025 00:50:56

New Zealand Building Permits Jump 10%In May

(RTTNews) - The number of building permits issued in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 10 percent on month in June, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday - coming in at 3,151.

That follows the 15,6 percent drop in April.

Consents were issued for 1,464 stand-alone houses; 1,320 townhouses, flats, and units; 211 retirement village units; and 156 apartments.

In the year ended May 2025, the actual number of new dwellings consented was 33,530, down 3.8 percent from the year ended May 2024.

The annual value of non-residential building work consented was NZ$9.0 billion, down 2.3 percent from the year ended May 2024.

ATX beendet Handel etwas fester -- DAX schlussendlich im Minus -- Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich stärker
Der heimische Markt konnte seine Verluste letztlich abschütteln. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt gab am Montag nach. Die Wall Street zeigte sich fester. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart mehrheitlich höher.
