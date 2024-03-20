Britische Pfund - New Zealand Dollar - Kurs (GBP - NZD)
20.03.2024 23:28:18
New Zealand GDP Slips 0.1% In Q4
(RTTNews) - Singapore's gross domestic product contracted a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2023, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday.
That was shy of forecasts for an increase of 0.1 percent following the 0.3 percent decline in the previous three months as the country remains in recession.
Expenditure on GDP was flat on quarter, while GDP per capita fell 0.7 percent and real gross national disposable income fell 1.4 percent. Expenditure on GDP fell 0.6 percent and income GDP was down 0.6 percent.
On an annualized basis, GDP fell 0.3 percent - again missing forecasts for a gain of 0.1 percent after sinking 0.6 percent in the third quarter.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Entscheid: ATX fester -- DAX auf Rekordjagd -- Wall Street im Plus erwartet -- Asiens Börsen schließen überwiegend stärker
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex setzt seine Rekordjagd fort. An der Wall Street werden Gewinne erwartet. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es im Donnerstagshandel mehrheitlich aufwärts.