New Zealand Manufacturing Index Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - New Zealand will on Friday see February results for the Performance of Manufacturing Index from BusinessNZ, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In January, the index score was 47.3.

Singapore will release Q1 numbers for unemployment, with forecasts pinning the jobless rate at 2.0 percent - steady from the three month prior.

Indonesia will provide February figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to climb 8.30 percent on year after adding 0.36 percent in January. Exports are called lower by an annual 7.00 percent after slipping 8.06 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $2.48 billion, up from $2.01 billion a month earlier.