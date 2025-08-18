|
19.08.2025 00:01:24
New Zealand Producer Price Data Due On Tuesday
(RTTNews) - New Zealand will on Tuesday release Q2 figures for producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
PPI inputs are expected to rise 1.4 percent on quarter, easing from 2.9 percent in Q1. Outputs are seen higher by 1.0 percent on quarter, slowing from 2.1 percent in the three months prior.
Australia will see August results for the consumer sentiment index from Westpac; in July, the index was up 0.6 percent on month.
Malaysia will provide July data for imports, exports and trade balance; in June, imports were up 1.2 percent on year and exports fell an annual 3.5 percent for a trade surplus of MYR8.60 billion.
Hong Kong will see July numbers for unemployment; in June, the jobless rate was 3.5 percent.
