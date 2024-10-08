New Zealand Rate Decision On Tap For Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The RBNZ is widely expected to trim its Official Cash Rate by 50 basis points, to 4.75 percent from 5.25 percent.

Australia will see October results for the Westpac Consumer Sentiment Index; in September, the index slipped 0.5 percent on month.

Indonesia will provide August data for retail sales; in July, sales were up 4.5 percent on year.

Taiwan will release September numbers for consumer prices; in August, overall inflation rose 0.4 percent on month and 2.36 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in South Korea are closed on Wednesday for Hangul Day and will re-open on Thursday.