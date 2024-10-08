|
09.10.2024 00:04:07
New Zealand Rate Decision On Tap For Wednesday
(RTTNews) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
The RBNZ is widely expected to trim its Official Cash Rate by 50 basis points, to 4.75 percent from 5.25 percent.
Australia will see October results for the Westpac Consumer Sentiment Index; in September, the index slipped 0.5 percent on month.
Indonesia will provide August data for retail sales; in July, sales were up 4.5 percent on year.
Taiwan will release September numbers for consumer prices; in August, overall inflation rose 0.4 percent on month and 2.36 percent on year.
Finally, the markets in South Korea are closed on Wednesday for Hangul Day and will re-open on Thursday.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- Aufschläge an den US-Börsen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben im Dienstagshandel nach. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Dienstag leichte Gewinne. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Handelsplätze wiesen am Dienstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.