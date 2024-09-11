|
New Zealand Retail Card Sales Data Due On Thursday
(RTTNews) - New Zealand will on Thursday release August figures for electronic card retail sales, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, card sales were down 0.1 percent on month and 4.9 percent on year.
Japan will see August data for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting a flat monthly reading and an increase of 2.8 percent on year. That's down from 0.3 percent on month and 3.0 percent on year in July.
Hong Kong will provide Q2 numbers for industrial production and producer prices; in the three months prior, production was up 1.8 percent on year and producer prices rose 1.2 percent on year.
Thailand will see August results for its consumer confidence index; in July, the index score was 57.7.
