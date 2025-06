New Zealand Terms Of Trade Climbs 1.9% In Q1

(RTTNews) - New Zealand's terms of trade was up 1.9 percent on quarter in the first quarter of 2025, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday.

That was well shy of forecasts for an increase of 3.6 percent and down from 3.1 percent in the three months prior.

Export prices were up 7.1 percent on quarter, beating expectations for 3.7 percent and up from 3.2 percent in the three months prior.

Import prices rose 5.1 percent, accelerating from 0.1 percent in the previous quarter.

Export volume was up 4.6 percent on quarter, up from 1.3 percent previously.