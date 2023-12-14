Norway Central Bank Raises Rate To 4.50% Unexpectedly

(RTTNews) - Norges Bank unexpectedly raised its key policy rate by 25 basis points to 4.50 percent on Thursday.

Economists had expected Norway's central bank to leave rates unchanged.

"We see that the economy is cooling down, but inflation is still too high," Governor Ida Wolden Bache said.

A rate hike now reduces the risk of inflation remaining high for a long period of time, Norges Bank chief said.

"The policy rate will likely be kept at 4.5 percent for some time ahead," Bache added.