Norway Industrial Output Rebounds 0.2% In May
(RTTNews) - Industrial production in Norway expanded in May after falling in the previous month, data from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.
Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent month-on-month in May, reversing a 0.4 percent drop in April.
Manufacturing output recovered strongly by 1.3 percent in May, after a 5.5 percent fall a month ago.
Meanwhile, mining and quarrying output fell for the second straight month by 0.5 percent, though the pace of decline moderated considerably from 8.5 percent.
Output produced in the extraction and related services advanced slightly by 0.1 percent over the month versus a 0.2 percent drop in April.
On a yearly basis, industrial production growth accelerated to 5.9 percent in May from 3.4 percent in the prior month.
