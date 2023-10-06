Norway Industrial Output Rises Slightly In August

(RTTNews) - Norway's industrial production grew for the third straight month in August, though marginally, data from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.

Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent month-on-month in August, slower than the 2.1 percent expansion in the previous month.

Data showed that manufacturing output recovered 1.5 percent in August versus a 1.3 percent drop in July.

Meanwhile, production in extraction and related services dropped 0.4 percent over the month, and mining and quarrying output contracted 4.7 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production declined sharply by 8.7 percent in August, well above the 1.5 percent drop in the preceding month.