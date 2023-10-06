06.10.2023 10:11:11

Norway Industrial Output Rises Slightly In August

(RTTNews) - Norway's industrial production grew for the third straight month in August, though marginally, data from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.

Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent month-on-month in August, slower than the 2.1 percent expansion in the previous month.

Data showed that manufacturing output recovered 1.5 percent in August versus a 1.3 percent drop in July.

Meanwhile, production in extraction and related services dropped 0.4 percent over the month, and mining and quarrying output contracted 4.7 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production declined sharply by 8.7 percent in August, well above the 1.5 percent drop in the preceding month.

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS) 3,38 0,60% Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Starke Daten vom US-Arbeitsmarkt: US-Börsen schließen freundlich -- ATX und DAX gehen nach mehrfachem Vorzeichenwechsel deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt wechselten am Freitag mehrfach das Vorzeichen, gingen letztlich aber oberhalb der Nulllinie ins Wochenende. Die US-Börsen drehten am Freitag in die Gewinnzone. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes entwickelten sich am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen