07.10.2024 14:06:17

Norway Industrial Production Falls 1.1%

(RTTNews) - Norwegian industrial production decreased for the second straight month in August, data from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.

Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent month-on-month in August, slower than the 3.6 percent decline in July.

Data showed that manufacturing output also contracted 1.1 percent over the month versus a 2.1 percent rise in July.

Production in extraction and related services dropped 1.0 percent, while mining and quarrying output grew by 5.8 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production growth moderated to 6.0 percent in August from 10.1 percent a month ago.

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS) 4,00 1,52% Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf Fed-Protokoll: ATX und DAX um Nulllinie -- Shanghai Composite fällt letztlich tief
Der heimische und der deutsche aktienmarkt zeigen sich zur Wochenmitte unentschlossen. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen waren am Mittwoch gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen