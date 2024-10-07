Norway Industrial Production Falls 1.1%

(RTTNews) - Norwegian industrial production decreased for the second straight month in August, data from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.

Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent month-on-month in August, slower than the 3.6 percent decline in July.

Data showed that manufacturing output also contracted 1.1 percent over the month versus a 2.1 percent rise in July.

Production in extraction and related services dropped 1.0 percent, while mining and quarrying output grew by 5.8 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production growth moderated to 6.0 percent in August from 10.1 percent a month ago.