Norway Jobless Rate Climbs To 4.5%, Highest In 30 Months

(RTTNews) - Norway's unemployment rate increased in January to the highest level in two-and-a-half years, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 4.5 percent in January, up from 3.5 percent in December.

Further, this was the highest unemployment rate since July 2021, when it was 5.0 percent.

The number of unemployed people increased to 134,000 in January from 105,000 in the prior month, the agency said.

Data showed that the employment rate remained stable at 69.7 percent.

On a trend basis, the unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.9 percent from 3.8 percent.