Norway Jobless Rate Stable At 4.0%
(RTTNews) - Norway's unemployment rate held steady in September after rising in the previous month, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.
The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 4.0 percent in September, the same as in August.
The number of unemployed people increased to 122,000 in September from 121,000 in the prior month, the agency said.
Data showed that the employment rate stood at 70.1 percent versus 69.6 percent in August.
On a trend basis, the unemployment rate continued to remain stable at 4.0 percent.
