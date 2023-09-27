|
27.09.2023 15:27:30
Norway Jobless Rate Steady At 3.6%
(RTTNews) - Norway's unemployment rate held steady in August after rising in the previous two months, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.
The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 3.6 percent in August, the same as in the previous month.
The number of unemployed people climbed to 109,000 in August from 107,000 in the prior month, the agency said.
Data showed that the employment rate stood at 70.5 percent, up from 70.2 percent in July.
On a trend basis, the unemployment rate also remained stable at 3.6 percent.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS)
|3,50
|-1,13%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerÖlpreis steigt weiter: ATX wieder in der Gewinnzone -- DAX auf Vortagsniveau -- Wall Street zu Handelsstart im Minus -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich mit Verlusten
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigen sich Vorzeichenwechsel. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startet einen neuen Stabilisierungsversuch. Die US-Börsen gehen am Donnerstag tiefer in den Handel. Die Anleger in Fernost trennten sich mehrheitlich von Aktien.