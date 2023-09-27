Norway Jobless Rate Steady At 3.6%

(RTTNews) - Norway's unemployment rate held steady in August after rising in the previous two months, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 3.6 percent in August, the same as in the previous month.

The number of unemployed people climbed to 109,000 in August from 107,000 in the prior month, the agency said.

Data showed that the employment rate stood at 70.5 percent, up from 70.2 percent in July.

On a trend basis, the unemployment rate also remained stable at 3.6 percent.