Norway Jobless Rate Steady At 4.1%

(RTTNews) - Norway's unemployment rate held steady in June after falling in the previous month, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 4.1 percent in June, the same as in the previous month.

In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 3.5 percent.

The number of unemployed people was 123,000 in June, unchanged from May, the agency said.

Data showed that the employment rate stood at 69.8 percent, up from 69.6 percent in May.

On a trend basis, the unemployment rate also remained stable at 4.1 percent.