26.07.2024
Norway Retail Sales Fall 5.1% In June
(RTTNews) - Norway's retail sales decreased in June after rebounding in the previous month, preliminary data from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.
The volume of retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 5.1 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a 4.7 percent gain in the previous month.
Retail sales of food and beverages declined 7.6 percent, and sales of other goods slid by 7.3 percent.
Similarly, sales of automotive fuel alone showed a decline of 5.0 percent, and those for cultural and recreational goods dropped by 6.0 percent.
On a yearly basis, retail sales decreased 3.0 percent in June versus a 3.5 percent increase a month ago.
