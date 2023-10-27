|
27.10.2023 10:02:26
Norway Retail Sales Fall For Third Month
(RTTNews) - Norway's retail sales decreased for the third straight month in September, mainly as a result of lower demand for other household equipment and food items, preliminary data from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.
The volume of retail sales dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent month-on-month in September, the same as in the previous month.
Retail sales of other household equipment declined 1.6 percent over the month, and those of food items slid by 1.0 percent.
On the other hand, sales of automotive fuel alone grew by 2.1 percent compared to August.
On a yearly basis, retail sales declined at a faster pace of 2.5 percent in September, following a 2.1 percent fall a month ago.
