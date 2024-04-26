|
26.04.2024 12:32:45
Norway Retail Sales Rise 0.3%
(RTTNews) - Norway's retail sales increased for the second straight month in March, preliminary data from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.
The volume of retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent month-on-month in March, following a 0.2 percent gain in the previous month.
Retail sales of cultural and recreational goods rose 3.7 percent, and sales of other goods grew by 2.8 percent.
On the other hand, sales of automotive fuel alone showed a decline of 2.5 percent, and those for food and beverages slid by 0.4 percent.
On a yearly basis, retail sales recovered 0.6 percent in March versus a 0.3 percent decrease a month ago.
