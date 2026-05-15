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WKN: 892885 / ISIN: US6549022043

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15.05.2026 08:34:11

Norway Trade Surplus Grows In April

(RTTNews) - Norway's foreign trade surplus increased sharply in April from a year ago as exports surged amid a fall in imports, data from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.

The trade surplus rose to NOK 84.2 billion in April from NOK 53.2 billion in the same month last year. Meanwhile, the surplus decreased from NOK 96.4 billion in March.

Exports grew 20.9 percent annually in April, while imports were 0.4 percent lower. Crude oil exports jumped 86.0 percent from last year, and that of natural gas increased by 16.2 percent.

The mainland trade deficit widened to NOK 32.6 billion in April from NOK 31.0 billion in the prior month. Mainland exports logged a sharp monthly fall of 18.0 percent.

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