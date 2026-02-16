Nokia Aktie

Nokia für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 892885 / ISIN: US6549022043

16.02.2026 09:48:29

Norway Trade Surplus Shrinks In January

(RTTNews) - Norway's foreign trade surplus decreased notably in January from a year ago as exports fell faster than imports, data from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.

The trade surplus dropped to NOK 75.9 billion in January from NOK 91.5 billion in the same month last year. Meanwhile, the surplus grew from NOK 42.9 billion in December.

Exports plunged 12.6 percent annually in January, and imports declined by 8.0 percent. The overall increase in exports was mainly driven by a 27.0 percent fall in outflows of natural gas.

Shipments of crude oil decreased 9.5 percent, and those of mineral fuels, lubricants, and related materials were 18.5 percent lower.

On a monthly basis, exports grew 11.3 percent, while imports tumbled by 18.0 percent.

Mainland exports showed a decrease of 0.3 percent compared to last year, while they increased 2.5 percent from December. The mainland trade logged a deficit of NOK 16.3 billion in January, down from NOK 35.1 billion in the prior month.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS) 5,95 0,85% Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schlussendlich fester -- DAX schwächer -- Wall Street in Feiertagspause -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneins - Feiertag in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte zu, während das deutsche Börsenbarometer abwärts tendierte. An den US-Börsen findet zum Wochenbeginn kein Handel statt. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes stiegen uneinheitlich in die neue Handelswoche ein.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

