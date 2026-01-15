Nokia Aktie

Nokia für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 892885 / ISIN: US6549022043

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
15.01.2026 08:59:22

Norway Trade Surplus Shrinks Sharply In December

(RTTNews) - Norway's foreign trade surplus decreased significantly in December from a year ago as exports plunged amid an increase in imports, data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.

The trade surplus dropped to NOK 42.9 billion in December from NOK 78.5 billion in the same month last year. In November, the surplus was NOK 41.3 billion.

Exports tumbled 17.8 percent annually in December, while imports rose by 6.1 percent. The decrease in exports was mainly driven by a 100.0 percent slump in ships and oil platforms. Natural gas exports were 33.7 percent lower.

On a monthly basis, exports dropped 0.7 percent, and imports slid by 2.7 percent.

Mainland exports also showed an annual decrease of 0.5 percent, and they fell 5.2 percent compared to the previous month. The mainland trade logged a deficit of NOK 35.1 billion in December, widened from NOK 34.4 billion in the prior month.

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS) 5,65 3,67% Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 2
11.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
10.01.26 KW 2: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.01.26 KW 2: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fester erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird am Donnerstag freundlich erwartet. Der deutsche Leitindex dürfte ebenfalls zulegen. An den Börsen in Fernost geht es am Donnerstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen