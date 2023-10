Norway's Jobless Rate Falls To 3.5%

(RTTNews) - Norway's unemployment rate dropped slightly in September after remaining stable in the previous month, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 3.5 percent in September, down from 3.6 percent in August.

The number of unemployed people decreased to 105,000 in September from 109,000 in the prior month, the agency said.

Data showed that the employment rate stood at 70.4 percent versus 70.5 percent in August.

On a trend basis, the unemployment rate remained stable at 3.5 percent.