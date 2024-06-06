Philippine Jobless Rate Rises Slightly To 4.0%

(RTTNews) - The Philippines' unemployment rate increased for the second straight month in April to the highest level in three months, preliminary figures from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed on Thursday.

The unemployment rate rose to 4.0 percent in April from 3.9 percent in March, in line with expectations.

In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 4.5 percent.

The number of unemployed people declined to 2.04 million in April from 2.26 million a year ago.

Data showed that the employment rate stood at 96.0 percent versus 96.1 percent in March.