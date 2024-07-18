Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
|
18.07.2024 14:41:04
Philly Fed Index Jumps Much More Than Expected In July
(RTTNews) - After reporting a slowdown in the pace of regional manufacturing growth in the previous month, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia released a report on Thursday showing the pace of growth reaccelerated by much more than expected in the month of July.
The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current general activity jumped to 13.9 in July from 1.3 in June, with a positive reading indicating growth. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 2.9.
The report said most future activity indicators also rose, suggesting more widespread expectations for overall growth over the next six months.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWeltweite IT-Probleme: ATX und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt gaben vor dem Wochenende nach. Der US-Leitindex zeigte sich am Freitag in Rot. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte wurden zum Wochenschluss überwiegend von den Bären dominiert.