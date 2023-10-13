Poland Inflation Confirmed At 22-Month Low

(RTTNews) - Poland's consumer price inflation eased for the seventh straight month in September to the lowest level in nearly two years, the latest data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.

The consumer price index climbed 8.2 percent year-over-year in September, slower than the 10.1 percent rise in June. That was in line with the flash data published on September 29.

Further, this was the weakest inflation rate since November 2021, when prices had risen 7.8 percent.

The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 10.4 percent in September from 12.7 percent in the prior month.

Housing and utility costs grew at a slower pace of 9.5 percent annually in September, versus a 12.0 percent surge in the previous month. Meanwhile, transport costs dropped by 2.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.4 percent in September after remaining flat in August.