Poland Jobless Rate Falls To 5.3%

(RTTNews) - The unemployment rate in Poland decreased slightly in March after remaining stable in the previous month, figures from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.

The unemployment rate dropped to 5.3 percent in March from 5.4 percent in February, in line with expectations.

In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.4 percent.

The number of registered unemployed people declined to 822,200 in March from 845,300 in the previous month.

The number of unemployed young people under the age of 24 dropped to 105,200 in March from 110,900 in the previous month.