Britische Pfund - Polnischer Zloty - Kurs (GBP - PLN)
|
20.10.2023 16:16:53
Poland Retail Sales Fall Further
(RTTNews) - Poland's retail sales decreased for the eighth straight month in September, though at a slower pace, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.
At constant prices, retail sales dropped 0.3 percent year-on-year in September, slower than the 2.7 percent decline in August. The expected fall was 2.0 percent.
In September, sales of newspapers, books, and other items in specialised stores plunged 16.0 percent annually, and those of textiles, clothing, and footwear contracted by 16.3 percent.
On the other hand, sales of motor vehicles, motorcycles, and parts showed an annual growth of 11.6 percent.
The monthly outcome in total retail sales was also a decrease of 0.3 percent versus a 2.8 percent gain in August.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwacher Trend setzt sich fort: ATX begibt sich leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt unter 15.000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Märkte mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost gehen im Minus aus dem Handel
Sowohl der ATX als auch der DAX gaben am letzten Sitzungstag der Woche nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag schwächer. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte wiesen derweil ebenfalls Abschläge aus.