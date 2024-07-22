Poland Retail Sales Growth Eases Unexpectedly To 4.4%

(RTTNews) - Poland's retail sales growth eased unexpectedly in June after accelerating in the previous month, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.

At constant prices, retail sales climbed 4.4 percent year-on-year in June, following a 5.0 percent rise in May. The expected increase was 5.3 percent.

In June, sales of motor vehicles, motorcycles, and parts grew the most by 24.3 percent annually, and those of solid, liquid, and gaseous fuels by 11.0 percent.

On the other hand, sales of textiles, clothing, and footwear declined markedly by 19.3 percent.

The monthly outcome in total retail sales was an increase of 0.3 percent versus a slight drop of 0.1 percent in May.