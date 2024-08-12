Portugal Inflation Confirmed At 2.5%

(RTTNews) - Portugal's consumer price inflation eased for the second straight month, as initially estimated in July, the final data from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.

Consumer price inflation eased to 2.5 percent in July from 2.8 percent in June. That was in line with the flash data published on July 31.

Core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products, remained stable at 2.4 percent in July.

The annual price growth for energy products softened to 4.2 percent in July from 9.4 percent in June, mainly because of the lower monthly increase in electricity prices.

Meanwhile, costs for unprocessed food products grew at an accelerated pace of 2.8 percent versus 1.8 percent in June.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.6 percent after remaining flat in the previous month. There was no change in figures compared with the earlier estimate.

EU-harmonised inflation also slowed to 2.7 percent in July from 3.1 percent a month ago, as estimated.