Producer Prices In Spain Fall Further In May

(RTTNews) - Spain's producer prices continued their falling trend in May amid cheaper energy prices, though at the slowest pace in four months, provisional data from the statistical office INE showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index posted an annual decrease of 4.6 percent in May after a 6.7 percent decline in April. Producer prices have been falling since March 2023.

Within overall prices, energy logged a double-digit sharp drop of 15.1 percent versus a 20.7 percent slump a month ago. Intermediate goods prices were 3.1 percent lower compared to last year. Meanwhile, prices of consumer and capital goods increased 3.5 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose percent versus a 0.3 percent decrease in April. Further, this was the first increase in four months as energy prices grew 2.3 percent.