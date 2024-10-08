RBNZ, RBI To Announce Rate Decisions On October 9

(RTTNews) - Central banks of New Zealand and India are set to announce their policy decisions on October 9, Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is set to announce the decision at 21:00 hrs (late Oct. 8, Tuesday) ET.

The RBNZ Monetary Policy Committee, led by Governor Adrian Orr, is widely expected to cut the official cash rate by 50 basis points to 4.75 percent. The previous move was a quarter point reduction in August as policymakers assessed inflation is converging to the target.

The Reserve Bank of India is set to announce its policy decision at 00:30 hrs ET on October 9, Wednesday.

The RBI MPC, led by Governor Shaktikanta Das, is widely expected to leave the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 percent, similar to the previous session in August. The central bank has held rates steady since April last year as policymakers remain concerned on inflation.