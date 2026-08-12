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12.08.2026 09:14:11

Romania Inflation Eases To 1-year Low

(RTTNews) - Romania's consumer price inflation eased less-than-expected in July to the lowest level in a year, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 8.2 percent year-on-year in July, slower than the 10.4 percent increase in June. The expected inflation rate was 7.9 percent. Moreover, the latest inflation rate was the weakest since July 2025, when prices grew 7.8 percent.

Food inflation moderated to 5.0 percent from 5.8 percent, and inflation based on non-food items softened to 7.9 percent from 12.3 percent. Services costs grew sharply at a stable pace of 13.7 percent from last year.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.6 percent.

The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, climbed 8.2 percent annually in July, slower than the 9.2 percent surge in June.

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