Romania Inflation Slows To 7.2%

(RTTNews) - Romania's consumer price inflation eased somewhat in February from a 3-month high in January, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Inflation based on the consumer price index, or CPI, rose 7.2 percent year-on-year in February, slower than the 7.4 percent increase in the previous month.

The annual price growth in food goods moderated to 4.48 percent in February from 5.64 percent a month ago.

Prices for non-food goods grew 7.8 percent from last year, and charges for services were 11.0 percent higher.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.7 percent in February.

Separate official data showed that the country's industrial production declined 3.6 percent annually and 3.4 percent monthly in January.

Production in the extractive industry declined the most by 7.4 percent from last year, followed by manufacturing output with a 4.0 percent contraction.