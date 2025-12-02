Romania Jobless Rate Falls To 5.9%

(RTTNews) - Romania's unemployment rate decreased in October to the lowest level in nine months, preliminary data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 5.9 percent in October from 6.1 percent in September. Moreover, a similar rate was last seen in January.

In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.7 percent.

The number of unemployed persons fell to 487,292 in October from 497,389 in the previous month. A year ago, it was 463,678.

In October, the unemployment rate for adults aged 25 to 74 stood at 4.6 percent versus 4.7 percent in September.