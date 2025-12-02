Euro - Rumänischer Leu

5,0897
 RON
0,0002
0,00 %
02.12.2025 08:55:51

Romania Jobless Rate Falls To 5.9%

(RTTNews) - Romania's unemployment rate decreased in October to the lowest level in nine months, preliminary data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 5.9 percent in October from 6.1 percent in September. Moreover, a similar rate was last seen in January.

In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.7 percent.

The number of unemployed persons fell to 487,292 in October from 497,389 in the previous month. A year ago, it was 463,678.

In October, the unemployment rate for adults aged 25 to 74 stood at 4.6 percent versus 4.7 percent in September.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX legen zu -- Asiens Märkte schließen zurückhaltend
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Dienstag im Verlauf fester. Anleger in Fernost wagten sich derweil nicht recht aus ihrer Deckung.
