Romania Retail Sales Decline Eases In May

(RTTNews) - Romania's retail sales declined for the tenth straight month in May, though the pace of contraction moderated since April, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.

Retail sales fell by a working-day-adjusted 4.7 percent year-on-year in May, following a 6.2 percent decrease in April. Sales have been falling since August 2025.

Sales of food products alone contracted 4.3 percent annually in May, and those of non-food products dropped 5.3 percent. Data showed that sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores dropped 2.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rebounded 1.3 percent in May, after a 2.4 percent decrease a month ago.