Romania Retail Sales Fall 6.2%

(RTTNews) - Romania's retail sales declined for the sixth straight month in February, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales fell by a working-day-adjusted 6.2 percent year-on-year in February, following a 6.0 percent decrease in December. Sales have been falling since August 2025.

Sales of non-food products alone contracted 10.1 percent annually in February, and those of automotive fuel in specialized stores plunged by 10.3 percent. Meanwhile, the decline in food products eased to 0.5 percent from 4.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rebounded 0.2 percent in February after falling 3.2 percent a month ago.