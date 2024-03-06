Romania Retail Sales Growth Hits 10-Month High

(RTTNews) - Romania's retail sales expanded at the fastest pace in ten months in January, largely due to increased sales of non-food products, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales increased by a working-day-adjusted 5.1 percent year-on-year in January, faster than the 1.4 percent gain in December.

Further, this was the fastest rate of growth since March 2023, when sales had risen 6.0 percent.

Sales of non-food products grew the most by 9.2 percent yearly in January.

Demand for food products climbed 2.4 percent annually, and those of automotive fuel in specialised stores increased 1.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rebounded strongly by 3.8 percent in January, after a 0.4 percent fall in the prior month.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales rose 6.6 percent annually, while they plunged 17.2 percent from a month ago.