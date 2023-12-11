11.12.2023 09:54:01

Romania Trade Gap Narrows In October

(RTTNews) - Romania's foreign trade deficit decreased in October from a year ago as exports rose amid a fall in imports, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.

The trade deficit dropped to EUR 2.8 billion in October from EUR 3.4 billion in the corresponding month last year. In September, there was a shortfall of EUR 2.1 billion.

Exports climbed 5.6 percent annually in October, while imports declined by 1.5 percent.

During the first ten months of this year, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 23.1 billion, down from EUR 28.4 billion in the corresponding period last year.

